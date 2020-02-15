Narrative Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 52% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, Narrative has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $69,455.00 and $7.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.