Nasdacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $487,341.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $487,341.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047304 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,335,295 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

