Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CWM LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 523,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.