Nash Exchange (NEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $1.53 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00009070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nash Exchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,586 tokens. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.