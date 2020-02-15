National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 206,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

