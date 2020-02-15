National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

