National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Update

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 430,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

