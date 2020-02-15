Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded up 49.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $22,907.00 and approximately $451.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc and Coinlim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00438598 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006953 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012508 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Fatbtc and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.