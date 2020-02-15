Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 6,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.24. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.91%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

