NavCoin Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $194,623.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,843,593 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, cfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

