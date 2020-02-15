Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 715,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.18 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

