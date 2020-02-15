Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $12.62 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00008238 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kucoin. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $653,647.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008500 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,042,750 coins and its circulating supply is 15,438,155 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

