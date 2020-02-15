Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $7,924.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046488 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.99 or 1.09725679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00078086 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

