Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 340,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,370 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. 59,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,047. Neenah has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

