Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,707,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,034,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 383.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 392,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 311,483 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,033. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

