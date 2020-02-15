Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $15.06

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $15.06 or 0.00151966 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, COSS and Ovis. Neo has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.03134611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00246410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, COSS, CoinBene, BitMart, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Koinex, Binance, OKEx, Exrates, BCEX, Allcoin, TDAX, Ovis, Liquid, Bibox, Bitinka, Coinsuper, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, BigONE, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, Tidebit, Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, Cryptopia, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

