NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 509,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,421.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,283,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,986,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGenomics by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

