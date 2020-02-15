NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,568 shares of company stock worth $7,844,416. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,421.42 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

