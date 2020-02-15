NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 221,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.59. 671,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.71. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.