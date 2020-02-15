Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a daily sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. Nestle has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

