NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,944,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,138,000 after buying an additional 110,230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,612,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,721,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,182,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.