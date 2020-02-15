Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 111.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 91 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

