Netrum Hits Market Capitalization of $139,204.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $139,204.00 and $13.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005889 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,078 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,024 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

