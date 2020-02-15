NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NBSE opened at $6.84 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

