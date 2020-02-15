Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,190.00 and $9,603.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009760 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 263.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00466184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.30 or 0.06158315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.