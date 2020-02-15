NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $20,124.00 and $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000608 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,568,820 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

