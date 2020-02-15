Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. 164,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,311. Nevro has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,896,629 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,341,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

