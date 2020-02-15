New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Diamondback Energy worth $35,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Barclays decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

