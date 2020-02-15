New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.99 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Kansas City Southern worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU opened at $173.64 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $105.63 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

