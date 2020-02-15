New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.02 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Yum China worth $36,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,588,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

