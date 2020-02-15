New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.09 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Burlington Stores worth $36,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $245.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.56. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.