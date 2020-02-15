New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.17 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Hess worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $60.34 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.