New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.62% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $36,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

