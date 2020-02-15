New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,152 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of MarketAxess worth $36,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $345.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.28. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.31 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

