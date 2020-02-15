New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,200 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.61% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

