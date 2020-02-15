NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLNK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 359,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,536. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.