Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 905,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.