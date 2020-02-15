Newton Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.46 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Newton has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and $6.70 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.03134611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00246410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00151966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.