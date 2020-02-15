NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,286.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2,286.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and Exrates. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00800294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

