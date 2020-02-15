Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $2,430,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,038,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,075. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

