NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $27.72 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00006916 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $258,517.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00776806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000415 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033529 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.