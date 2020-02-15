Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 995.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of -0.14.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

