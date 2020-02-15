NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.52. 1,838,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.30 and a fifty-two week high of $279.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

