Nexus (NXS) Trading Up 24.5% This Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Nexus has a market cap of $16.13 million and $778,600.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002515 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Binance. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

