Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 9,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.54. 4,305,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. Nike has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

