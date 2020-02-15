Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Shopify worth $77,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 421.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 925.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.11.

SHOP stock opened at $531.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.66. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $173.71 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

