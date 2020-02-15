Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 289,015 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 6.25% of Veracyte worth $85,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 18,757 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $525,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,066. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.