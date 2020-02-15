Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 671,167 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,167 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 4.58% of Eventbrite worth $78,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 78,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eventbrite Inc has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

