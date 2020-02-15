Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,720,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,429 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.28% of Zillow Group worth $216,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $449,618.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,030 shares of company stock worth $6,227,715 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

