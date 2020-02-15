Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 228,147 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $136,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $289.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $294.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.69.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

